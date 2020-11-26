https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527701-trump-tells-reporters-its-going-to-be-a-very-hard-to-thing-to-concede

President TrumpDonald John TrumpUSAID administrator tests positive for COVID-19 Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from replacing Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit MORE on Thursday said he would leave the White House on Jan. 20 if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris says she has ‘not yet’ spoken to Pence Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Obama: Republican Party members believe ‘white males are victims’ MORE the winner of the election, but indicated he was not prepared to concede defeat.

“Certainly I will. And you know that,” said Trump when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden.

He added, “If they do, they made a mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump told reporters during a press call on Thursday.

It was the first time Trump has taken questions directly from reporters since the election more than three weeks ago.

Trump has repeatedly this year refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

“We’re going to have to see what happens, you know, but I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” he said in September.

At the time, Trump said such a commitment was not necessary, appearing confident that he would win reelection.

On Monday, after weeks of stalling the transition process, Trump allowed the General Service Administration (GSA) to reach out to Biden’s campaign, giving them access to government resources and personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the press call Thursday Trump also continued to claim widespread electoral fraud had occurred, despite no evidence to suggest that to be true.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” said Trump. The president also claimed that he had received significantly more than 74 million votes, insisting that votes for him had been tossed out.

Most of Trump’s legal challenges in key battleground states to overturn the election results have been dismissed. In Pennsylvania a judge ordered the vote certification to be a stopped, a ruling Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfTrump cancels plans to attend Pennsylvania GOP event on election Biden-Harris ticket the first in US history to surpass 80 million votes Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants on night before Thanksgiving MORE‘s (D-Penn.) administration swiftly appealed to the Supreme Court.

Commenting on the voting infrastructure in the U.S. Trump said, “We are like a third world country.”

Trump also said he was not sure if he would attend the inauguration. Former presidents typically attend the inauguration of their successors as a show of unity for the country. In 2016, former President Obama attended Trump’s inauguration, along with other past presidents. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFederal workers stuck it out with Trump — now, we’re ready to get back to work Biden soars as leader of the free world Intercept DC bureau chief says Biden picks are ‘same people’ from Obama years MORE attended with her husband former president Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonObama: ‘Hopeless’ to try to sell as many books as Michelle Dow breaks 30,000 for first time as Biden transition ramps up Trump’s remaking of the judicial system MORE.

During the same call, Trump informed reporters that he planned on traveling to Georgia on Dec. 5 to support the GOP senators in their respective run-off races.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

