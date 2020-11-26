https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-indefinitely-suspends-account-of-the-plot-against-the-president_3595329.html

The official account for the film on the social media platform, as well as the personal accounts of several crew members, were suspended by Twitter “indefinitely for no reason,” the documentary’s director Amanda Milius said in a statement.

“Twitter suspended our account indefinitely for no reason. They have also suspended the accounts of several of our crew, many who don’t even tweet. What’s more, they have allowed an imposter account to remain active and they refuse to verify us,” the statement from Milius reads, according to screenshots shared by One America News journalist Jack Posobiec.

BREAKING: Statement of director Amanda Milius on the Twitter suspension of @PATPmovie

The political documentary is based on a bestselling 2019 book by investigative journalist and Hudson Institute senior fellow Lee Smith, which describes itself as “the true story of the biggest political scandal in U.S. History.” It features a series of interviews with first hand recollection and analysis from prominent U.S. political figures.

Milius formerly worked for the Trump administration at both the State Department and the White House.

Congressman Devine Nunes, Donald Trump Jr., former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, attorney Sidney Powell, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland are among the figures featured in the documentary.

It follows Rep. Nunes as he uncovered an operation to bring down President Donald Trump, “engineered by a coterie of the American establishment elite,” according to the film’s synopsis.

“Twitter needs to tell us and the rest of America why they are censoring us. Our film is thoroughly researched; it is backed by independent sources and congressional testimony. Is Twitter trying to silence us because they can’t stand that a documentary exposing Russiagate as a giant hoax is the number 1 documentary in America?” Milius said.

According to a separate image shared by Posobiec, the documentary’s Twitter account was suspended by the company for violating its rules against “platform manipulation and spam.”

“You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behaviour that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter,” the message from the company reads. “Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts.”

The film details a “plot” not just against the president, “but the whole country,” its synopsis states.

“The plot began with the FBI opening a counterintelligence investigation on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign based on a falsified dossier paid for by an opposition candidate. It was an operation to sabotage a President and many U.S. private citizens. The conspirators included political operatives, the highest law enforcement and intelligence officials in the country, and especially the press,” it says.

“A country where operatives use the intelligence and security services to hold power by spying on Americans, coordinating with the press, and using extra-constitutional means to undermine an election and try to undo a presidency, is more like the third world than the republic envisioned by the founding fathers. Without Nunes and his team, the plot against the President—and against the country—never would have been revealed.”

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

