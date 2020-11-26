https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-now-showing-unsafe-link-warning-messages-sidney-powells-website-blocks-americans-seeing-massive-voter-fraud/
On Thanksgiving eve Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT on massive voter fraud in the Georgia election this year.
General Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye broke the news late last night–
The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!
— Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020
UPDATE — HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.
But by Thanksgiving Day morning Twitter was already censoring links to the lawsuits!
Twitter ran a warning for “unsafe link” to Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic website.
Via Jack Posobiec.
Twitter is now showing “Unsafe Link” Warning Messages for @SidneyPowell1‘s website pic.twitter.com/xA0plfH9Vw
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2020
BREAKING: Twitter has censored links to @SidneyPowell1‘s website pic.twitter.com/3JzrroSBnx
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2020