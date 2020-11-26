https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/u-s-lawmakers-oppose-chinese-organ-harvesting/

(NEW AMERICAN) – According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time to receive a kidney is 3-5 years once you are on the waiting list. Three to five years would be a long wait as your body deteriorates, and the need for medical care increases. In the United States and most other countries, there is a complicated process to receive a donated organ because of a shortage of willing donors.

However, if you have the money and are willing to travel to China, you can go to the head of the line. According to the China Organ Harvest Research Center: “In China, waiting times for kidney and liver transplants were commonly listed in weeks. China’s Liver Transplant Registry System indicated in 2005 and 2006 that more than 25% of cases were emergency transplants, for which organs were found within days or even hours.

“A hospital advertised “donors seeking matched recipients” and promised, “in case of failure, to continue to perform transplants until successful.” There are recorded cases of doctors excising several organs (8 sets of kidneys in one case) for one patient before a match was found. Some patients received second, third, or even fourth transplants. There are numerous reports of surgical teams performing transplants around the clock and hospitals performing 10, 20, or even more transplants in a single day sometimes carried out concurrently. Extensive lists of transplant types and their fees were openly posted on hospital websites.

