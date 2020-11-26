https://www.oann.com/uks-sunak-says-on-brexit-trade-deal-we-can-get-there/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uks-sunak-says-on-brexit-trade-deal-we-can-get-there

November 26, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he was confident and hopeful that a Brexit trade deal could be struck with the European Union – and that the shape of the deal was clear.

With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU’s orbit, both sides are trying to reach a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

“There is a lot of work going on, and I think with a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there,” Sunak told Sky. “It’s clear what the shape of the deal looks like.”

“I am hopeful that the EU will see that the vast majority of what we’re asking for are things that they’ve already agreed with other countries,” Sunak said. “The teams are hard at work.”

European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday that the bloc was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.

An official involved in the negotiations said a deal was possible, but not likely before the weekend at the earliest. An EU diplomat said it was more likely to come next week.

