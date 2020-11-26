https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2020/11/26/un-happy-thanksgiving-why-do-journos-hate-holiday-so-much

Assuming you are allowed to meet up with your family for even the smallest of get-togethers this Thanksgiving (CNN doesn’t want you to), the media want you to use that day of giving thanks to instead lecture your conservative Donald Trump-supporting family members about America’s atrocities.

Over the years the MRC has tracked liberal journalists’ hatred of this very American holiday and how they’ve tried to ruin it for everybody.

The following are some of the most egregious examples of lib journos attempts to wreck Thanksgiving:

1. HOW DARE YOU CELEBRATE THAT DAY OF ATROCITY!

Media Check Our Thanksgiving Privilege, Tout “Day of Mourning”

In 2019, NB’s Gabriel Hays wrote up the attack on the hallowed day by The New Yorker and CNN:

The New Yorker did some heavy historical lifting to remind white European-Americans just how much their hallowed “creation stories” are lies meant to distract them from what this country is: a place of racial injustice that was founded on racial injustice. During America’s civil war era, “American mythmakers discovered that the Pilgrims, and New England as a whole, were perfectly cast as national founders: white, Protestant, democratic, and blessed with an American character.” Thus a story was born to serve white megalomania for centuries to come. The outlet claimed, “Glorifying the endurance of white Pilgrim founders diverted attention from the brutality of Jim Crow and racial violence, and downplayed the foundational role of African slavery.” The piece clarified the savage truth behind this myth: “the Thanksgiving story buries the major cause of King Philip’s War — the relentless seizure of Indian land. It also covers up the consequence.” Oh yes, as we’ve been told time and time again, much raping and pillaging happened. It even threw in the idea that the fabled meeting between both Wampanoags and Pilgrims happened because the cautious Indians were perturbed by the settlers having a good old time shooting guns, those rednecks. “It was a party, not a prayer, and was full of people shooting at things,” historians have claimed, affirming that Indians weren’t actually there to celebrate, but see if everything was all right. “They came not to enjoy a multicultural feast but to aid the Pilgrims: hearing repeated gunfire, they assumed that the settlers were under attack.” Of course what followed were centuries of land seizure, small-pox, and yes, genocide. … Even CNN’s Victor Blackwell had to start his Thanksgiving coverage by mentioning the “Day of Mourning,” the alternative Thanksgiving where the last few Wampanoags living in Massachusetts remember they were robbed, and are still waiting for justice for the wanton destruction of their tribes.

Curry: Indians “Feel Thanksgiving Should Be Day of Mourning”

During an interview on the November 24, 2003 Today show with the author of a book urging families to learn more about the history of Thanksgiving and to appreciate being American, Curry countered: “You know there are some American Indians who feel that Thanksgiving should be a day of mourning, not a day of celebration, because of what happened to their people.”

HuffPost: Cancel Thanksgiving to Save the Planet

Back in 2019 NB’s Alexa Moutevelis discovered a Huffpost article that posited we forgo Thanksgiving to save the planet:

HuffPost recommends forgoing Thanksgiving all together to save the planet from global warming. Because traveling to gather with family and friends to offer thanks is selfish. Author Alexandra Emanuelli began her article on Nov. 5 with a reminder that Trump is pulling out of Paris climate agreement and the surely non-political Climate Action Tracker rates America’s efforts as “insufficient.” This leads Emanuelli to write, “With that in mind, one wonders: How much damage are we doing with our epic Thanksgiving meal every year?” No, actually, normal people don’t wonder such ridiculous things. And yet she talked to researchers in an attempt to calculate “Thanksgiving’s carbon footprint.”

Thanksgiving Is “The Supremely White American holiday,” “Most Ghoulish Event on the National Calendar”

In 2007, NewsBusters Executive Editor Tim Graham stumbled upon this anti-Thanksgiving rant featured on the Website The Black Commentator:

“Nobody celebrates Thanksgiving quite like Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. It is reserved by history and the intent of ‘the founders’ as the supremely white American holiday, the most ghoulish event on the national calendar. No Halloween of the imagination can rival the exterminationist reality that was the genesis, and remains the legacy, of the American Thanksgiving. It is the most loathsome, humanity-insulting day of the year — a pure glorification of racist barbarity.”

New York Times: Happy Thanksgiving, Trumpian Bigots and Other Ignorant Folks

In 2019 NB’s Clay Waters found a couple of cheery holiday items by New York Times columnists:

With the woke left busy repurposing Thanksgiving as a day of Western guilt and genocide against Native Americans, Times columnist Paul Krugman counterintuitively, perhaps insincerely, portrayed the Thanksgiving holiday as something worth celebrating. Why? To bash Trump and his supporters as bigots, naturally in the piece: “Why Trump Should Hate Thanksgiving” “Do Trump and his band of bigots even understand what Thanksgiving is about? If they did, they would hate this most American of holidays. After all, the Pilgrims were refugees fleeing persecution by the English monarchy, which at the time was still an autocratic regime. They were, in other words, exactly the kind of people Trump and company want to keep out. Furthermore, the traditional portrait of the first Thanksgiving is as a moment of racial tolerance and multiculturalism: European immigrants sharing a feast with Native Americans. That moment didn’t last: Much of New England’s native population was wiped out over the next few decades. And such an outcome may well have been inevitable. But we still celebrate the tale of a benign meeting of races and cultures.”… Columnist Charles Blow was on more familiar ground, explaining the real history of Thanksgiving to the ignorant in “The Horrible History of Thanksgiving — Before you fill your plate, please remember why we mark this day.” At least he didn’t spare himself from condemnation: “I thought it was such a beautiful story: People reaching across race and culture to share with one another, to commune with one another. But that is not the full story of Thanksgiving. Like so much of American history, the story has had its least attractive features winnow away — white people have been centered in the narrative and all atrocity has been politely papered over.”

2. POLITICS RUINS THANKSGIVING, UNLESS YOU ARE LECTURING CONSERVATIVES

Blame Trump for Why Civility Has Disappeared from Thanksgiving Dinner

In 2019, NB’s Kristine Marsh recounted how ABC’s The View crew complained that Donald Trump had ruined the holiday:

Whoopi [Goldberg] went on to wish for times where there wasn’t animosity towards family members for their political differences. “I want the America where we’re all sitting around going, ‘Well, I don’t know if I agree with that?’ Not, ‘You’re a terrible, horrible person’ because remember, like, 20 years ago when people started saying, ‘Well, you’re not really an American if you don’t agree with me’?’ I want to go back to those days. I want the days back where we can sit and disagree and pick our teeth and eat food. That’s what I want. You know? That’s what I want.” This was met with applause but Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar couldn’t help but blame Trump. “I think that will come back when people believe in their government, when people believe that their president is acting for their own — for Americans,” Hostin remarked. Behar piped up with “Instead of himself!” to Hostin’s agreement. Whoopi asked her co-hosts, “Do you think it will come back if we believe in ourselves as well?” before adding, “Civility seems to have gone away.”

CNN: How to Talk Impeachment at Thanksgiving Dinner

In 2019, NB’s P.J. Gladnick discovered this CNN item on how to become the most annoying guest at the Thanksgiving Dinner table:

Do you have a bizarre desire to both bore and annoy your fellow Thanksgiving dinner guests? Well, good news! CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf on Wednesday provided a handy dandy guide on how to easily accomplish this task with “Get smart on impeachment before Thanksgiving dinner.” Wolf somehow assumes that hearing the mainstream media hype impeachment (which is now losing steam) 24/7 is not enough for the public. His fantasy is that the public will not only have its fill of turkey and stuffing but will have room left over for a discussion about impeachment that the media is so obsessed about. “Happy Thanksgiving! You probably don’t want to talk politics with your Uncle Al, but it’s going to come up. A CNN poll this week found that about 4 in 10 Americans are paying very close attention to the impeachment proceedings — but almost everyone has an opinion about it. Here’s what you need to know about impeachment to not sound like a stuffed turkey in front of your family and friends.”

Chicago Tribune Columnist: How to Mock Your Crazy Trump-Loving Family Members This Thanksgiving

In 2019, Kristine Marsh wrote up Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke’s guide on how to talk to the Trump-loving, Fox News-watching members of the family:

Huppke also goes into a pompous lecture bashing Republicans as a cult without brains: “We are living not just in a divided America but in an America made up of two wholly separate realities. One is inhabited by those of us who have managed to keep at least one foot in the world where provable facts exist and good and bad mean what we’ve always believed them to mean. The other is populated by those who have joined President Donald Trump’s cult of lack-of-personality and had the left hemisphere of their cerebral cortex replaced with a Sean Hannity bobblehead that, every five minutes, shouts, “BENGHAZI!!”

Harper’s Bazaar Writer: Become Annoyingly Political at Thanksgiving Dinner

Back in 2018, P.J. Gladnick found this thoughtful bit of dinner conversation advice by Harper’s Bazaar writer Rachel Elizabeth Cargle:

Cargle has come up with a bunch of ways to destroy the Thanksgiving mood by going annoyingly political as you can read in her November 19 article, “How to Talk to Your Family About Racism on Thanksgiving.” Cargle kicks things off by dispensing advice from a famous American Communist: “After a year of relentless atrocities that don’t always make for easy conversation at the dinner table, it’s important to make Thanksgiving preparations beyond the tablescape and the menu. This year, I want you to prepare for something a little more nuanced than stuffing or cranberry sauce: I want you to prepare to rock the family boat, with important discussions that stretch beyond the surface of “How’s the weather?” and “Who are you dating these days?” So, I’m coming to you with a guide that should push you beyond apathy, and instead, teach you how to be a part of the solution. As Angela Davis reminds us, it is not enough to not be racist. You have to be anti-racist, and if you are not actively being part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem. So here is some language to help you navigate Thanksgiving day dinner.”

3. HOW DARE (REPUBLICAN) PRESIDENTS EXPLOIT THANKSGIVING FOR PHOTO-OPS

MSNBC’s Ruhle Calls Trump’s Thanksgiving Visit to Afghanistan a “Photo-Op”

In 2019, NB’s Alex Christy wrote-up MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle ascribing cynical motives to President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving visit to the troops:

Surprise presidential visits to war zones to spend time with the troops during Thanksgiving or other holidays have become a bipartisan tradition that everyone can support. While most view such visits as a way to honor the troops and express amazement at the amount of planning and secrecy that goes into such trips, MSNBC Live host Stephanie Ruhle took Friday to call Trump’s Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan a “photo-op” and wonder that if he will plan more foreign visits as part of a strategy to counter impeachment. Ruhle theorized that the trip was about the imagery of the presidency, “The imagery of the president standing there with troops behind him, the President literally, maybe he’s watching, tweeted a bunch of photos from the trip. That’s a big win for him.” She then asked Washington Post White House correspondent Anne Gearan, “Given the impeachment battle is going on, the president is under attack in all sorts of ways, are we going to see more overseas trips that give him these kind of photo-op scenarios?”

Obama “Wins Troops’ Cheers” in Iraq, But Bush’s Thanksgiving Visit Greeted With Petulance

Back in April 2009, Barack Obama wowed the press with his trip to Iraq, which was a different reaction George W. Bush received from journalists when he made a Turkey Day visit to the troops in 2003:

The front page of Wednesday’s Times featured a huge Associated Press photo of President Obama greeting troops on his surprise trip to Baghdad. The caption (from the print edition, emphasis in original): “In Unexpected Visit to Iraq, Obama Wins Troops’ Cheers – Military personnel at Camp Victory in Baghdad applauded President Obama on Tuesday when he said ‘It is time for us to transition to the Iraqis.’” That teased a favorable story about Obama’s visit on Page 11, which included another photo of Obama and the troops, with a more straightforward caption (again from the print): “President Obama spoke to American troops at Camp Victory, Iraq, on Tuesday. The president said that it was time for Iraqis ‘to take responsibility for their country and for their sovereignty.’” Compare the photographic enthusiasm the Times showed over Obama’s first trip as president to Iraq to the coolness with which the paper’s photo-caption writers greeted President George W. Bush’s dramatic first, secret visit to Iraq on Thanksgiving Day 2003, which occurred during intense wartime hostilities. While even Bush-hostile reporter Elisabeth Bumiller admitted in her front-page story that the president was surrounded by “stunned, whooping soldiers,” none of that enthusiasm made it into the photo captions from Bush’s visit to Baghdad. The caption accompanying a front-page photo of Bush carrying a turkey among troops was coolly descriptive: “President Bush with American troops yesterday at the mess hall at Baghdad International Airport.” And a photo caption that evidently appeared on the article’s jump page was self-obsessed and petulant. According to the Times archive (the photo itself is not online), the text read: “President Bush posed for a photograph yesterday during his surprise visit to American troops at the airport in Baghdad, Iraq. Few journalists were told of the trip or allowed to cover it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

