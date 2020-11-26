https://nationalfile.com/virginia-sheriffs-office-warns-residents-of-holiday-gatherings-encourages-neighbors-to-snitch-on-neighbors/

In a Thanksgiving Eve press release, the Warren County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office warned residents against holding holiday gatherings in their own homes and even encouraged neighbors to snitch on neighbors caught celebrating with friends and family.

“With the Thanksgiving Holiday upon us, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office wishes our community a happy and safe holiday weekend,” the statement, approved for release by Major J.A. Driskill, read. Immediately following the pleasantries, the office announced that they would “educate” citizens on being “responsible neighbors” over the holidays, apparently by reminding them of Governor Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions outlined in Executive Order #67 and threatening criminal charges against those who violate it.

“Per Executive Order #67, enforcement is the responsibility of the Virginia Department of Health. This shall include public and private in-person gatherings of more than 25 individuals being prohibited. A gathering is ‘defined as but not limited to parties, celebrations, or other social events, whether they occur indoors or outdoors.’ Violations of section B paragraphs 1,2, and 3 of this Order shall be Class 1 misdemeanors…”

Keeping with the Stasi-like tactics encouraged by state and local governments from the outset of COVID-19 restrictions, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to report suspected violations of the Governor’s order directly to the Virginia Department of Health.

“…concerned residents are directed to report suspected violations directly to VDH online”

The statement didn’t go over well when posted to Facebook, where citizens of the deeply conservative county (over 65% of Warren’s voters supported President Trump’s 2016 election bid) openly mocked the law enforcement agency and Governor Northam’s executive order alike.

“What a joke. This is BS! I will never ever comply with unlawful orders by a tyrant. Sic Semper Tyrannis!” one commenter wrote, while dozens of Warren County residents laugh reacted to the Sheriff’s press release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

