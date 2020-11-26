https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voter-fraud-donor-lawsuit/2020/11/26/id/998935

A man who donated $2.5 million to a pro-Trump PAC to challenge the Nov. 3 election results and expose fraud wants his money back.

Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, claimed in a Houston federal lawsuit Wednesday he “regularly and repeatedly” asked for updates on the project but his “requests were consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises.”

Houston-based True the Vote Inc. had promised a multi-pronged plan to “investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election,” Eshelman’s lawsuit claimed.

True the Vote has dropped all four lawsuits if filed.

“While we stand by the voters’ testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path,” the group announced on its website Nov. 17.

True the Vote called its effort to reverse the election results Validate the Vote. The plan included filing lawsuits in seven swing states, collecting whistleblower complaints, galvanizing Republican legislative support in key states, and conducting “sophisticated data modeling and statistical analysis to identify potential illegal or fraudulent balloting,” Eshelman’s complaint read.

Eshelman wired the group $2 million Nov. 5 and added another $500K a week later when he was told the group needed more.

The failure for True the Vote to furnish reports on its progress amid approaching certifications, Eshelman sued for his money back.

True the Vote offered Eshelman $1 million if he could not sue, according to his lawsuit.

Eshelman is the former CEO of Pharmaceutical Product Development and founding chairman of Furiex Pharmaceuticals. He recently donated $100 million to the pharmacy school of his alma mater, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

The case is Eshelman v. True the Vote, Inc., 20-cv-04034, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).

Information from Bloomberg was used throughout this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

