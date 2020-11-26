https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/26/what-happened-to-the-olive-branch-alyssa-milano-calls-michael-flynn-and-others-an-ahole/
As we told you on Wednesday, Alyssa Milano extended an “olive branch” to Trump supporters and hoped both sides can work together going forward:
I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters.
I am ready to move #ForwardTogether.
There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face.
My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020
And that lasted less than 48 hours. Here she is calling Michale Flynn and others a bunch of “a**holes” after President Trump pardoned his former National Security Advisor:
You’re not surprised that Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, are you?
C’mon. He’s going to pardon all these assholes.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2020
What happened to “#ForwardTogether”?
#ForwardTogether https://t.co/cCYWaopj80
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 26, 2020
There goes that olive branch:
Takes back olive branch… https://t.co/oqWaygDrE6
— ♫ ♪ – TJC – ♫ ♪ (@ClimateMalware) November 26, 2020
So, so fast:
That olive branch got pulled back fast https://t.co/85CTEws7eB
— WI libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) November 26, 2020
Can we still send you DMs about that olive branch or nah?
Are your DMs still open over that whole reconciliation thing? https://t.co/wzsAsjm4q2
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 26, 2020
Everyone knew this was going to happen though, right?
So much for #healingtogether. https://t.co/kGfDIYp5wU
— Randy Clemens™ #MJMStrategiesRadio (@bostonrandy) November 26, 2020
