https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/26/what-happened-to-the-olive-branch-alyssa-milano-calls-michael-flynn-and-others-an-ahole/

As we told you on Wednesday, Alyssa Milano extended an “olive branch” to Trump supporters and hoped both sides can work together going forward:

And that lasted less than 48 hours. Here she is calling Michale Flynn and others a bunch of “a**holes” after President Trump pardoned his former National Security Advisor:

What happened to “#ForwardTogether”?

There goes that olive branch:

So, so fast:

Can we still send you DMs about that olive branch or nah?

Everyone knew this was going to happen though, right?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...