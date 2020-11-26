https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/26/what-happened-to-the-olive-branch-alyssa-milano-calls-michael-flynn-and-others-an-ahole/

As we told you on Wednesday, Alyssa Milano extended an “olive branch” to Trump supporters and hoped both sides can work together going forward:

I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

And that lasted less than 48 hours. Here she is calling Michale Flynn and others a bunch of “a**holes” after President Trump pardoned his former National Security Advisor:

You’re not surprised that Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, are you? C’mon. He’s going to pardon all these assholes. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2020

What happened to “#ForwardTogether”?

There goes that olive branch:

So, so fast:

That olive branch got pulled back fast https://t.co/85CTEws7eB — WI libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) November 26, 2020

Can we still send you DMs about that olive branch or nah?

Are your DMs still open over that whole reconciliation thing? https://t.co/wzsAsjm4q2 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 26, 2020

Everyone knew this was going to happen though, right?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

