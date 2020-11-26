https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-woman-charged-with-voter-fraud-for-submitting-dead-womans-ballot_3594766.html
A Wisconsin woman was charged with voter fraud after prosecutors alleged she submitted an absentee ballot for her life partner who died earlier this year. Christine Daikawa, 48, of Cedarburg, faces charges of making a false statement to obtain or vote an absentee ballot and felony election fraud by impersonating an elector, officials said, according to JSOnline. Cedarburg City Clerk Tracie Sette told investigators that when election workers attempted to long in an absentee vote on Election Day, they saw that the voter, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Larson, had died. The vote wasn’t counted, officials said. They found that Larson requested an absentee ballot for Nov. 3 in March, and she died in July. However, officials later determined that Daikawa signed as the witness and listed an address in Thiensville. Officials told JSOnline that the ballot signed for Larson was placed in a drop box at the local City Hall on Nov. 3, although it’s not …