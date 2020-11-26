http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vZYcrZjbGSA/

A woman in San Antonio, Texas, has been reunited with her beloved dog after he went missing seven years ago.

In a Facebook post on Monday, San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) said the dog, named Honey, was brought to the shelter as a stray last week, KSAT reported.

When staff members scanned him for a microchip, they found he was registered to a person who had adopted him years before.

“We called the owner and let them know Honey would be at the shelter. While he was getting his initial shots upon entering our shelter, our staff got a call that his owner had already made it to ACS to reclaim in our front office,” the post read:

“The woman burst into tears as soon as she saw him, fell to her knees, and held him in her arms. She began to ask him if he remembered who she was,” the post continued.

Lisa Norwood, a spokesperson for ACS, said Honey immediately responded when the woman spoke his name.

“He did and she started hugging and kissing her dog who returned her affection with a wildly wagging tail. An ACS staffer asked her [how] long has Honey been missing — she said 7 years!” Norwood told reporters.

She added that the reunion happened thanks to San Antonio’s microchip law that requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets residing within city limits to be chipped.

“Lost pets with a microchip have a significantly higher chance of returning home when brought into a veterinary clinic or shelter,” the ACS website states.

Facebook users expressed their excitement about the emotional reunion and wondered where Honey had been for the past seven years.

“I have so many questions…Where had he been? Who had him in the meantime? How far was he from her home? LOL Glad they are together!” one person wrote.

“This is such a beautiful reunion. A truly Happy Thanksiving [sic]! So happy they are back together again!” another commented.

