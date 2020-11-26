https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wow-elections-court-filing-foreign-agents-agressor-nations-access-us-voter-lists-done-recently/

On Thanksgiving eve Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT on massive voter fraud in the Georgia election this year.

General Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye broke the news late last night–

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned! @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood — Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020

UPDATE — HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.

And here is a copy of the MICHIGAN FILING.

On Thanksgiving Day Sidney Powell retweeted two tweets by Liberty Times and Politics.

The tweets included a court filing that includes information on the Dominion patents linked to China.

page 13

The document notes that the Dominion’s Trump-hater Eric Coomer is the inventor of the application.

And then on page 16 of the legal filing they discuss foreign actors having access to US elections.

This is shocking news.

Were any Americans aware that our election systems were so prone to attack and that foreign actors China and Iran had attempted to manipulate the results of our election?

