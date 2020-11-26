https://www.theepochtimes.com/wyoming-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-colorado-governor-in-isolation_3594600.html

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19 while Colorado’s governor is self-quarantining after being exposed to the new disease.

Gordon, 63, a first-term governor, tested positive on Wednesday, his office said in a statement to news outlets.

“He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely,” the statement said.

Shortly after the announcement, a video showing the governor and his wife wishing people a happy Thanksgiving was posted on his social media pages, with no mention of the test.

“Jennie and I want to wish you all a very happy and healthy Thanksgiving. In these challenging times, we are thankful for our family, friends, healthcare workers, service members and first responders,” Gordon said.

A handful of governors have tested positive for COVID-19, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican. All have since recovered.

Most COVID-19 patients recover with no or few symptoms. A small percentage require hospital care and a subset of those die from the disease.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks in Highlands Ranch, Colo., on May 8, 2019. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The elderly and those with a compromised immune systems are the most likely to experience severe cases of the disease.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19 this year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University collated from local and state health departments.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, meanwhile, started to quarantine, he said late Wednesday.

“This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. I took a test tonight and tested negative but will begin quarantine,” he said, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Colorado health officials.

According to the CDC, people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should isolate for two weeks and monitor their health.

However, CDC chief Dr. Robert Redfield told Yahoo on Wednesday that he expects the agency to come out with recommendations that include a shorter quarantine period.

