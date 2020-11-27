https://www.dailywire.com/news/8-u-s-house-races-still-have-not-been-called-republicans-lead-all-8-races

The results from eight U.S. House races have still not been finalized in the 2020 elections nearly four days after election day. The Republican candidates in all eight races currently are leading their Democrat opponents.

According to The New York Times, the following eight races have still not been officially called:

California’s 21st Congressional District; 98% reported:

Republican David Valadao: 50.5%

Democrat TJ Cox (incumbent): 49.5%

“Republican challenger Valadao of Hanford has a 1,820-vote lead over Fresno Democrat Cox, according to the California Secretary of State,” The Fresno Bee reported. “Fresno County Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth said she expects to be done with the county’s votes and ready to certify them on Friday. An unspecified number of votes that need fixes on their signatures remain to be counted.”

California’s 25th Congressional District; 98% reported:

Republican Mike Garcia (incumbent): 50.06%

Democrat Christy Smith: 49.94%

“Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia claimed victory Friday in his back-and-forth contest with Democrat Christy Smith in the 25th District north of Los Angeles, a Southern California battleground that Democrats had captured just two years ago,” The Associated Press reported. “In a statement, Garcia said ‘victory is clear,’ given the votes remaining uncounted. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.”

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District; 89% reported:



Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks: 196,880 votes

Democrat Rita Hart: 196,841 votes

“A Republican candidate saw her vote lead dwindle to single digits Wednesday in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District as a dramatic recount moved toward a conclusion in a race that will help determine the size of Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives,” the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. “Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a lead of eight votes over Democrat Rita Hart out of more than 394,400 cast, with recount boards in all but one of the district’s 24 counties reporting their results. Miller-Meeks is trying to flip a second congressional seat in Iowa for Republicans this cycle.”

New York’s 1st Congressional District; 77% reported:

Republican Lee Zeldin (incumbent): 61.3%

Democrat Nancy Goroff: 38.7%

No recent media reports.

New York’s 2nd Congressional District; 84% reported:

Republican Andrew Garbarino: 56.4%

Democrat Jackie Gordon: 42.6%

“Republican state assemblyman Andrew Garbarino won the U.S. House race in New York’s 2nd Congressional District, keeping the Long Island seat in GOP control,” Bloomberg News reported. “Garbarino beat Democrat and military veteran Jackie Gordon, who conceded the race, according to a statement posted on Twitter. Garbarino will succeed Republican Representative Peter King, who is retiring.”

New York’s 11th Congressional District; 85% reported:

Republican Nicole Malliotakis: 57.9%

Democrat Max Rose (incumbent): 42.1%

“Democrat Rep. Max Rose, facing a nearly 16-point deficit as the counting of absentee ballots began this week, on Thursday conceded to Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis after a contentious battle for New York’s 11th Congressional District,” Spectrum News reported two weeks ago. “The swing district covers Staten Island and south Brooklyn. It will be the only congressional seat in New York City represented by a Republican.”

New York’s 22nd Congressional District; 92% reported:

Republican Claudia Tenney: 50.4%

Democrat Anthony Brindisi (incumbent): 47.4%

“A state judge has ordered a hold on the certification of election results in the tight race for a New York congressional district that stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border,” the Associated Press reported. “A state supreme court judge in Oswego County issued an injunction on Tuesday blocking all the eight counties included in the 22nd Congressional District from certifying results.”

New York’s 24th Congressional District; 92% reported:

Republican John Katko (incumbent): 57.4%

Democrat Dana Balter: 38.9%

“The Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in a battleground district in central New York conceded the race Friday,” the Associated Press reported 2 weeks ago. “Dana Balter said in a statement that after several days of absentee ballots being counted, it was clear she had no path forward.”

