This is the first of a three-part series from The Liberty Loft on the economic impact a Biden administration will likely have on Iran, China, and the United States of America.

Charlotte, NC — No nation will gain more from the apparent election victory of former Vice President Joe Biden than Iran. Iran’s gloating response to that event sounds a lot like a gangster selling “protection.”

One of my favorite movies is the 1987 classic “The Untouchables.” There’s a great and powerful scene where Eliot Ness is coming home one night. Ness doesn’t see Capone henchman, Frank Nitti, in a parked car across the street until Nitti yells, “NICE HOUSE!” Nitti asks if Ness’ daughter is having a birthday party. Ness acknowledges that she is, to which Nitti responds, saying, “Nice to have a family. Man should take care. See that nothing happens to them,” and drives away.

On Nov. 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted, “Trump’s gone in 70 days. But we’ll remain here forever. Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble. We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences. Only together can we build a better future for all.”

Perhaps Mr. Zarif was channeling his inner Capone henchman mentality. This tweet is neither subtle or different in style.

Zarif’s threat is aimed at the Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. Arab states that have all engaged in meaningful and massive peace deals with Israel under the leadership and guidance of President Trump. Strong diplomatic successes that will likely be enough to do more than tempt Saudi Arabia to join them.

Additionally, Zarif’s threat is also aimed at Israel, which Iran has often threatened to destroy. President Trump has been a faithful ally to Israel, but Joe Biden — even if he doesn’t take as hard an anti-Israel stance as Barack Obama did — will be an inconstant and unreliable ally of Israel at best. Democrats are obsessed with a two-state solution. However, as long as one of those so called “states” is intent on murdering every single citizen of the other, that “two-state” solution is a myth and should never be entertained.

In fact, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the most prominent critics of the U.S. Iranian Nuclear Deal. Netanyahu’s relationship with former President Obama was rocky at best. President Obama called the agreement a breakthrough, while Netanyahu called it a “historic mistake.”

That inconsistency will ruin Israeli politics and probably result in the downfall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man leading his people who has benefited considerably from Mr. Trump’s support.

One of the first things Biden intends to do as president is to rejoin the Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal or, as I like to call it, one of the worst and most dangerous foreign policy mistakes that former President Obama has ever made! By so doing, Biden will abandon Mr. Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign of peace through strength and economic sanctions against Iran, which has delivered Iran’s economy to the trash heap.

However, last week Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CBS News Iran will under no circumstances renegotiate the terms of the JCPOA.

“If we wanted to do that, we could have done it with President Trump four years ago,” he said. The smugness and self-righteous indignation that statement suggests is truly terrifying, appalling, and arrogant.

Against this background, Henry Rome, senior Iran analyst at the US-based political risk consultancy firm Eurasia Group, expects both Iran and the US to proceed cautiously in the early months of a Biden presidency.

While Biden’s chief focus should be domestically dealing with COVID, he should tread lightly with Tehran and not appear to be over-eager to negotiate and give away any leverage, especially before the presidential election in Iran. President Hassan Rouhani is nearing the end of his second four-year tenure, will be leaving office in August.

Rome believes the two countries could reach a “freeze-for-freeze” interim agreement in 2021, likely in the second half of the year, while broader negotiations will likely have to wait until 2022.

There seems to be a delicate balance in negotiations and agreements moving forward. The Biden administration will need to proceed with caution while resisting the urge to blow up any and all achievements the Trump administration has had simply because they detest him and his supporters so very much despite their bogus and illegitimate calls for “unity.”

Regardless, things are looking somewhat promising for Iran, especially in the wake of the news Biden is slated to announce Antony Blinken as his Secretary of State should the election results stay the same.

Why is this important? Because the Biden Family and a potential Biden administration is ripe for shady deals, illegitimate business dealings, and kowtowing to the wrong nations all because it benefits the Biden family personally.

What proof? Here it is…After Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, Hunter requested meetings with Antony Blinken according to State Department emails. I’m sure Blinken and Biden aren’t going to be on their “best behavior” moving forward, especially when they have a complicit media in their back pocket, as evidenced by the lack of their defiance and difficult questions they’ve asked the Biden transition team since election night on November 3rd.

There will be more on this as we discuss how this will be of significant benefit to China in Part 2 of this three-part series.

