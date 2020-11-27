https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/all-900-military-ballots-in-fulton-county-supposedly-were-100-for-joe-biden/

Posted by Kane on November 27, 2020 2:29 pm

“All 900 military ballots in Fulton county… supposedly were 100% for Joe Biden.”

What does ‘supposedly’ mean in this context.

