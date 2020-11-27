https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/american-dolls-covered-crystals-raise-nearly-1-million-children-first-responders/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – American Girl has been busy auctioning off three exclusive holiday collector dolls made with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

These gowns and complementary accessories took couturiers over 330 hours to design and hand embellish, with 5,000 Swarovski crystals and crystal beads being added to the dolls.

The auction closed last night, and it’s been a ringing success, with the one-of-a-kind items raising $880,400 for charity.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

