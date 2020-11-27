https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/another-fun-fraud-fact-900-military-ballots-fulton-county-georgia-went-sleepy-joe-biden-not-chance/

President Trump won Georgia by 5 points in 2016.

In 2020 President Trump smashed the record for most votes ever for a sitting US president.

President Trump SMASHED the record for most votes ever for a Republican running for president.

Yet in several swing states the Democrats dropped massive numbers of Biden only votes in the middle of the night after announcing they were “shutting down counting” for some obscene reason.

And now they want you to believe senile Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

In Georgia, election officials shut down voting and blamed it on a water leak one of the main counting centers.

This was another lie. It was a leaky toilet and no work order was even filed. And then when observers left they dumped in thousands of Biden only votes.

So now Americans are supposed to believe that Joe Biden won the Peach state in a year where President Trump made historic gains.

We all know this is a lie.

On Monday Attorney Lin Wood asked all military members from Georgia who filed an absentee ballot this year to contact his office.

Good afternoon. Busy day! I need some help from GA Patriots. I need identity of any GA voter who cast a MILITARY ABSENTEE BALLOT. If you cast such a ballot or know someone who did, please email me at [email protected] We The People will take action to secure our votes. pic.twitter.com/ZTkbf0jZJK — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 23, 2020

Now we know why.

President Trump won military vote 60% to 34% in 2016.

Trump led the phony polling this year with a 52% to 42% lead over Joe Biden with US veterans. Or, more likely 60 to 30 percent lead if this poll was like all the other garbage mainstream polls.

But President Trump lost EVERY SINGLE MILITARY VOTE in Fulton County, Georgia this year.

What absolute BS!

ALL 900 MILITARY BALLOTS IN FULTON COUNTY WENT TO JOE BIDEN!

An ABSOLUTE lie.

Via Steven Mosher

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: “All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden.” In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%.🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher @StevenMosher on Parler (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

If you know a military member in Georgia please have them contact L. Lin Wood.

Are u sure Because I flipped a quarter 900x and it came up tails each and every time 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — The Daytonian (@TheDaytonian937) November 27, 2020

