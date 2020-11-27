https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-legislature-agrees-to-hold-emergency-election-hearing-with-trump-lawyers/

News is breaking fast on a Friday afternoon…

🚨🚨🚨Arizona State Legislature to hold hearing on election integrity Monday, November 30. Mayor @RudyGiuliani and I will be present on behalf of President @realDonaldTrump.

The Arizona State Legislature is scheduled to hold an election integrity hearing on Nov. 30 that will include President Donald Trump’s lawyers Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani.

According to GOP members of the Arizona State Legislature, the hearing is designed “to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.”

“We are pleased that the State Legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan will be convening hearings to examine the November 3rd presidential election,” Ellis said in a statement provided by the GOP lawmakers.

Meanwhile, like some GOP senators in Pennsylvania have said, the Arizona lawmakers noted that the U.S. Constitution grants state legislatures the power to hold election hearings on alleged irregularities and fraud.

Event Details…