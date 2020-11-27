https://bigleaguepolitics.com/arizona-legislature-to-hold-public-hearings-on-matters-of-election-integrity-stop-the-steal-rally-being-held-saturday/

The 2020 presidential election has been marred with a shocking amount of abnormalities and irregularities, with hundreds of whistleblowers coming forward in sworn affidavits detailing grotesque third-world style fraud.

One data scientist is blowing the whistle about surprising data in Clark County, Nev. Whistleblower Dorothy Morgan has attested in an affidavit that the number of voter registrations without age and sex properly listed in Nevada’s third Congressional district jumped from 373 in 2019 to 13,372 in 2020. Furthermore, 74 percent of these requests came between July and September when the color revolution coup against President Donald Trump was heating up.

“This investigation found over 13K voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth. Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year – when there are 13,372 of them,” Morgan wrote in her affidavit.

Morgan said in a subsequent interview from her home on Thanksgiving day that “it’s weird. So what I found was that there are just a lot of people who have zero birthdays, zero birth month, and then unknown sex.” She believes that her findings are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what took place in Nevada.

“Based on the results I have found in the limited time I have had to analyze this dataset, I expect to find additional oddities in the election data as I conduct further analysis,” Morgan wrote.

Big League Politics has reported on the orgy of impropriety that occurred on election day by amoral and opportunistic Democrat officials in Nevada:

A poll worker with the Clark County Elections Department in Nevada is blowing the whistle in a signed affidavit making appalling allegations of electoral fraud that they claim has occurred in the key battleground state. “We were told by (my team leader), and two other assistants to advise people who wanted to register to vote and did not have the proper Nevada ID/Driver’s License, that they could go out in the parking lot and make an appointment with the DMV to get a Nevada ID/Driver’s License, and then bring in proof of their appointment confirmation (either a paper copy or show it on their phone to us) and then they could be registered,” the whistleblower said in their deposition. “They were then permitted to vote with a provisional ballot, even though their appointments were not until January of 2021. We were told this was being allowed all over the Valley, at all polling places,” they continued. The whistleblower described catching Democrats altering ballots in a seemingly unlawful manner, which they then allegedly attempted to obscure once they realize they were being watched. “I personally witnessed two people handing multiple unopened mail in ballot envelopes to two other people who then opened and filled out the ballots against the side of the Biden/Harris van. The same two people who marked the ballots then put the marked ballots in official pink and white envelopes. These individuals were not poll workers,” they explained. The whistleblower added that eventually “there were 5 or 6 additional people who formed a human wall, which moved as I walked by, apparently in an attempt to block my view of the four people who were opening envelopes, marking ballots, and placing those ballots in the pink and white return envelopes.” This was ignored by the team leader when the whistleblower reported the violation through the proper channels. “I regularly saw people walking in with multiple ballots. We were not allowed to talk to the monitors or observers. We were not supposed to say anything ever to the observers,” the whistleblower said.

The evidence contained in the sworn affidavits submitted by whistleblowers under penalty of perjury must be fully investigated by authorities, otherwise American elections will no longer have any legitimacy.

