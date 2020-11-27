https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/27/axios-editor-overcome-with-feeling-of-rage-walking-by-houses-hosting-thanksgiving-get-togethers-wasnt-too-upset-about-hypocritical-pols/

If you live along Axios business editor Dan Primack’s walking route and happened to be hosting more than just yourself at Thanksgiving, well, know that he’s judging you.

Harshly:

That feeling of rage when you walk by a single family house on thanksgiving with 12 cars lined up outside it. And you know they have kids in the local school. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 26, 2020

“That feeling of rage.”

Rage? Really? — Forest Mommy 🌲❤🗡🌲 (@ForestMommy) November 27, 2020

So. Much. Rage.

Calm down. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 27, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2020

I, for one, consider you a hero for restraining yourself from calling the police on them. https://t.co/znPxf3vfkz — RBe (@RBPundit) November 27, 2020

Who’s to say he didn’t call the cops? He seems like the kind of guy who would call the cops.

I honestly don’t know which is more hilarious, walking around getting mad at people celebrating Thanksgiving, or tweeting about the perceived heroism of doing so — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2020

The few. The Proud. The Covid police. FTR. There was only 5 cars in front of my house. But there are currently 1000 in front of Walmart — cswil (@CWil07) November 27, 2020

And that number’s still dwarfed by the number of cars’ worth of people celebrating Joe Biden’s victory and protesting (or rioting) for Black Lives Matter.

Don’t worry Dan! We were good this year. My family just protested at the house today.. and we all know Covid doesn’t spread at protest! And actually we protested with both my family and my girls! Great time. Good memories! — Tell (@tellquint) November 27, 2020

Maybe Dan should mind his own damn business.

Scratch that. Dan should definitely mind his own damn business. Particularly since his rage appears to be pretty selective.

And then you find out it’s your Governor… — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 27, 2020

Oh, don’t worry. Dan thought that was bad, too. He just didn’t think it was worth getting bent out of shape over.

Scrolling back, this Axios journalist had zero rage about the governor of California, the mayor of Chicago, the mayor of Denver or the governor of New York’s Thanksgiving plans. That’s why you probably need to re-evaluate you guys need to recalculate your industry. https://t.co/u8XE9pZCUJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2020

Every one of them was wrong to do what they did. Feel better? — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 27, 2020

And yet you work for a major media outlet and never said a word about it until I mentioned it on twitter. See your problem now? https://t.co/B9tzpIqmry — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2020

Oh, I’m supposed to publicly comment on every single thing or nothing at all. Got it. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 27, 2020

What an enlightening exchange. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2020

Extremely.

RAAAAAAAGE but only for certain things like citizens getting together. If politicians do it, we’ll just say nothing and quietly lick boots like a good little “jurnulist” https://t.co/OkBIYcm8LN — President-Elect Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 27, 2020

You focus rage on private citizens who are your neighbors and cannot bring yourself to speak truth to power. Like a good little bootlicker. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 27, 2020

Dan has so much rage … and yet, he doesn’t have enough to spare for people who actually deserve it.

Drop this on your walk pic.twitter.com/Mf8LuAoUaL — JMS (@JMSTUV) November 27, 2020

Hahaha you’re such garbage — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 27, 2020

