https://www.foxnews.com/us/video-officer-fighting-los-angeles-shopping-mall

An off-duty law enforcement officer was recorded on cell phone video fighting with another person inside a sprawling Los Angeles-area shopping mall Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News affiliate KTTT-TV that the confrontation at the Los Cerritos Center stemmed from a social media post.

The sheriff’s office could not confirm that information with Fox News. A sheriff’s deputy said it was unclear which agency the law enforcement officer was employed with, what led to the fight or if anyone was injured.

The video shows two men scuffling with each other before one of them appears to throw the other onto the floor in front of stunned Black Friday shoppers.

A tweet from a Twitter user who said he recorded the incident said someone tried to steal merchandise and was armed with a gun.

Sheriff’s officials could not confirm if anyone was trying to shoplift or if a weapon was involved.

