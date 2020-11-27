https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/bald-faced-lies-dominion-says-assertions-vote-switching-completely-false-two-videos-dominion-executive-eric-coomer-showing-switch-votes/

Dominion Voting Systems is in a panic as more and more Americans learn of their role in stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

The Dominion webpage now includes a full page rebuttal to defend the company’s name.

One statement that stands out is their bogus claim that “deletion/switching assertions are completely false.”

Of course, this is a bald-faced lie.

There is video of 19,958 votes switched on election night from President Trump to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

On live TV exactly 19,958 votes taken from Trump and switched to Biden in Pennsylvania. Watch the PA totals change pic.twitter.com/TnBs7ZjUyW — robert mandry (@MandryRobert) November 10, 2020

And we previously reported on two different videos of Dominion’s anti-Trump executive Eric Coomer showing election officials how to switch votes.

Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems.

In 2016 Coomer told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software.

Here is more from the 2016 article at the Post and Email:

Dr. Coomer’s statement brings to light a very serious issue all voters should understand. Voting systems must be re-certified each time they make changes to the hardware or software. Recertification is an expensive and time consuming process. What Dr. Coomer told the Board is that Dominion Voting does not go back for recertification of software when threats to their code are discovered. Rather, they rely on post-election audits and providing advice to election jurisdictions about security. I have reviewed all of the recertification documents produced by Dominion, and I do not recall any software adjustments for security purposes. This is the reality of the security of your vote. Software systems that count and record the vote across Illinois and throughout the USA are not updated to address security problems, and even if they were, the software can be completely bypassed by going to the data tables that drive the systems.

Here is the video…

And then there’s this…

And in 2017 Eric Coomer explained how to alter votes in the Dominion Voting Systems in a Chicago demonstration.

A video turned up from 2017 where Dr. Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting explained to Chicago elections officials how to alter votes in the Dominion voting machines.

This then is the SECOND VIDEO of top Dominion executive explaining to elections officials how to alter votes with the Dominion machines!

This was a separate demonstration in the Chicago area (notice he is wearing a dark jacket and is without the wrist protector.)

🤡2017 DR. ERIC COOMER EXPLAINS HOW TO ALTER VOTES IN THE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM

🙄THIS SEEMS ABSOLUTELY RIPE FOR FRAUD

👿“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” – Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company pic.twitter.com/dEuPIzGOlC — 🇺🇸PoliticalArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) November 23, 2020

Here is the video on Rumble:

Dominion cannot be trusted.

This should be very clear at this point.

