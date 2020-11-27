https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-can-only-enter-white-house-if-he-can-prove-his-80m-votes-are-legal/

Posted by Kane on November 27, 2020 5:26 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...