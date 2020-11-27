https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-can-only-enter-white-house-if-he-can-prove-his-80m-votes-are-legal/
Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020
