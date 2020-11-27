https://mediarightnews.com/bidencheated-trends-no-1-on-twitter-in-the-us/

Tonight, #BidenCheated is at #1 on Twitter trends in the United States after a number of conservative activists and politicians got the hashtag trending.

Conservative activist “Rooster” used the hashtag and said, “#BidenCheated worse than Bill Clinton did on Hillary.”

#BidenCheated worse than Bill Clinton did on Hillary — Rooster🇺🇸 (@no_silenced) November 28, 2020

Another conservative activist “Tiff” said, “#BidenCheated worse than Willie Brown did on his wife with Kamala Harris, when he battering rammed her tuna stank tank. Yes. Heels up!”

#BidenCheated worse than Willie Brown did on his wife with Kamala Harris, when he battering rammed her tuna stank tank. Yes. Heels up! — 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) November 28, 2020

America First supporter Pete D’Abrosca wondered, “Who’s about to lose their job over at @Twitter for letting #BidenCheated trend No. 1?”

Who’s about to lose their job over at @Twitter for letting #BidenCheated trend No. 1? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 28, 2020

One member of the Trump team, Caleb Thompson, believes, “#BidenCheated is trending in 1st place right now” because “The American People are finally realizing that this election was stolen and that @realDonaldTrump will remain The President!”

🚨#BidenCheated is trending in 1st place right now🚨 The American People are finally realizing that this election was stolen and that @realDonaldTrump will remain The President! pic.twitter.com/kaBLSyvC3Y — Caleb Thompson (@gopcaleb) November 28, 2020

Anti-Trump activists have called for “everyone” to “flood the hashtag #BidenCheated with Paul Blart” in an attempt to sabotage the effort.

everyone flood the hashtag #BidenCheated with Paul Blart pic.twitter.com/c1Bnd8U11s — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 28, 2020