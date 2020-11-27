https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/black-friday-panic-cnn-airs-possible-path-trump-2020-win/

This must have caused heart attacks for their delusional viewers.

CNN aired a possible path for President Trump’s election win.

As more and more Americans are made aware of the historic fraud several states could flip to Trump despite the fraudulent numbers produced by Dominion Voting Systems and massive voter fraud.

Via Kyle Becker:

CNN.🚨

Straightforward from here:

▶️GOP controls state legislatures in key swing states

▶️Legislatures convinced of fraud; send own/no electors

▶️Biden deprived of 270

▶️State delegations in House re-elect Trump 26-23

“So the outcome would be to re-elect Donald Trump.” 🔻 pic.twitter.com/vZAnvtgNBz

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2020