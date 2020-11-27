https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/interesting-comment-from-pennsylvania-senator/

Pennsylvania State Legislature Files Resolution to Dispute Statewide Election Results…

Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano said Friday that the Pennsylvania State House and Senate, both controlled by the GOP, could make a move to reclaim its power to appoint electors.

“So, we’re gonna do a resolution between the House and Senate, hopefully today,” he told Steve Bannon’s War Room on Friday. “I’ve spent two hours online trying to coordinate this with my colleagues. And there’s a lot of good people working this here. Senate resolution saying we’re going to take our power back, we’re gonna seat the electors. Now obviously we’re gonna need the support of the leadership of the House and Senate, we’re getting there on that.”

There is “so much evidence of shenanigans and fraud, we can’t stand aside and just watch this unfold around us,” the Republican lawmaker said. Elaborating, he added, “If there’s extensive shenanigans out there it’s up to the General Assembly to step in. So we have a fight on our hands and we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.”

Direct Quote — Timestamped to begin at 37:13





