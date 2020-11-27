https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-republican-david-valadao-defeats-democrat-incumbent-tj-cox-ca21/

All eyes have been on California district 21 as Republican David Valadao and Democrat TJ Cox battled it out in Fresno County weeks after Election Day.

Recall, as soon as Republican congressional candidate David Valadao pulled ahead of Democrat Cox by over 4,000 votes a couple weeks ago, elections officials halted counting ballots due to “Covid-19 exposure.”

Kings County’s Elections Department announced they were suspending canvassing operations until Saturday, November 21st due to a COVID-19 exposure.

TJ Cox stole the election in 2018 with ballot harvesting but Valadao came back and defeated the Democrat crook.

Last week it was projected that Valadao would win California district 21 and on Friday AP called the race for the GOP.

This is the third seat Republicans picked up in California.

Michelle Steel and Young Kim flipped two seats red in Orange County.

BREAKING: Republican David Valadao wins election to U.S. House in California’s 21st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. #APracecall at 10:32 a.m. PST. #Election2020 #CAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 27, 2020

