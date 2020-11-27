https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-republican-david-valadao-flips-blue-house-seat-in-ca-third-gop-pick-up-of-election-in-state

Republican House candidate David Valdao (R-CA) has defeated Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA), flipping California’s 21st congressional district from blue to red, reports the Associated Press.

The Associated Press called the race on Friday morning after more than three weeks of uncertainty. Valdao, a former congressman who represented the district from 2013 to 2019, was defeated by Cox in the 2018 midterms, but has now become the third Republican to flip a California congressional district in the 2020 general election.

BREAKING: Republican David Valadao wins election to U.S. House in California’s 21st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. #APracecall at 10:32 a.m. PST. #Election2020 #CAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 27, 2020

According to DecisionDeskHQ, Valadao carried the district by about a 1% margin as of Friday morning. The Republican drew 84,480 votes, while Cox drew 82,685 votes. DecisionDeskHQ called the race back on Wednesday, prompting Valadao to respond: “As vote counts come to a close, I am honored to receive the support of #CA21 voters and look forward to returning to Congress to represent the Central Valley. Thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make the voice of the Valley heard this election!”

As vote counts come to a close, I am honored to receive the support of #CA21 voters and look forward to returning to Congress to represent the Central Valley. Thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make the voice of the Valley heard this election! https://t.co/SBzRLq8CS1 — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) November 26, 2020

The results of the race have been leaning in Valadao’s favor for a while, but the former congressman had been declining to declare victory. Back in 2018, the Associated Press had called the race for Valadao but then rescinded after Cox took the lead. After Cook Political Report election’s analyst Dave Wasserman called the 2020 race for Valadao last week, Valadao simply said that the election returns were encouraging.

“Today’s election update for #CA21 has been encouraging. While we continue to patiently wait for the remaining votes to be counted, I’d like to thank all those who have supported my campaign and helped us accomplish so much this year,” he tweeted.

Today’s election update for #CA21 has been encouraging. While we continue to patiently wait for the remaining votes to be counted, I’d like to thank all those who have supported my campaign and helped us accomplish so much this year. — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) November 21, 2020

Valadao joins Congresswoman-elect Michelle Steel and Congreswoman-elect Young Kim in flipping blue House seats in California red in the 2020 general election. Earlier this year, Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA) won the House seat formerly held by Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA) to become the first Republican to pick up a blue seat in the Golden State since the 1990s.

Related: Young Kim Flips Blue California Seat Red, Second CA GOP Pick-Up Of Election

Related: Michelle Steel, GOP Candidate Who Flipped Blue CA Seat Red, Says ‘Republican Party Is Growing’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

