November 27, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 16,022 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 521 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Thursday’s data had shown 17,555 new coronavirus infections and 498 deaths.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Costas Pitas)

