Carter Page

Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page sued James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, the DOJ and others for a minimum of $75 million.

Crooked officials from Obama’s FBI/DOJ obtained a FISA warrant and three renewals on Carter Page yet they never charged him with a crime.

The FBI accused Carter Page of being a traitor who was working on behalf of the Russian government in order to spy on him and the warrants were ultimately used to spy on Trump’s campaign and beyond.

We now know that Hillary Clinton was behind the Trump-Russia hoax as part of her plot to distract from her damning emails.

Carter Page is suing the “Who’s Who” of the Spygate cabal including fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, fired FBI Counterintel chief Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, disgraced FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, FBI special agent Joe Pientka and others.

The discovery should be a lot of fun.

ICYMI, @carterwpage is suing: Comey

McCabe

Clinesmith

Strzok

Page

Pientka

Somma

Auten

DOJ for a minimum of $75,000,000.00. I’ll discuss some highlights from Carter’s complaint in this thread. The entire complaint can be found here:https://t.co/XxvFGMQlOe — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 27, 2020

Carter Page’s lawyer argued the FBI never had probably cause to spy on Page.

This gets right to the heart of the matter. The FBI never had probable cause to spy on @carterwpage. @McAdooGordon doesn’t beat around the bush and, unlike the gaslighting media and lying Democrats, calls Steele exactly what he is: a Clinton operative. pic.twitter.com/BqLbldcGxg — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 27, 2020

Carter Page’s counsel asserted the FBI knew that Page used to do work for the CIA and they also knew that Hillary Clinton cooked up the entire Russia hoax.

@McAdooGordon does a great job here boxing in the defendants by establishing that, from the outset, the FBI *knew* that Carter Page was an operational contact for the CIA and also *knew* that Hillary was suspected of having concocted the entire Russia hoax to frame Trump. pic.twitter.com/5iKsAOKde7 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 27, 2020

Read the full complaint here.

