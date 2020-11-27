https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/cdc-reports-number-abortions-dropped-57-since-peak-1990/
(DISRN) – In the newest numbers released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of abortions has continued to decrease since a peak in 1990.
In 2018, the latest year for which there is data, the CDC reported 619,591 abortions in the United States. That represents a 57% drop from the 1,429,247 abortions in 1990.
The trend has been a consistent decline since the high in 1990, with the last decade showing a 25% drop. Despite a much larger population today, current abortion numbers are almost equal to those recorded in 1973, the year abortion was legalized by the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case.