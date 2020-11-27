https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/chaos-in-argentina-as-soccer-fans-police-clash-over-access-to-diego-maradona-wake/ar-BB1bo8so

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside Argentina’s presidential palace Thursday to bid farewell to soccer legend Diego Maradona, a massive turnout that sparked violent clashes between cops and mourners as police tried to restrict access to the building.

The 60-year-old football icon, whose death Wednesday shocked his country and the football world, was lying in state in the main lobby of the presidential Casa Rosada, which was open to fans seeking to honor the beloved World Cup champion.

But the event descended into chaos when police tried to maintain order outside the building. Numerous impatient fans reacted by throwing bottles and pieces of metal fencing at the officers, some of whom fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd in the heart of Buenos Aires.

Police tried to limit the number of mourners lined up outside after learning that Maradona’s family asked authorities to end the wake at 4 p.m., Argentine news channel TN reported Thursday. President Alberto Fernández reportedly intervened and tried to extend the event, but to no avail.

Candles and flowers are seen outside the San Paolo stadium commemorating soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Alessandra Tarantino/)

The open visitation began early Thursday morning after a private session for family and close friends.

Maradona’s wooden casket was covered in an Argentine flag and the No. 10 shirt he wore on the national team. Many of his fans also tossed their own soccer shirts as they filed past the athlete’s coffin.

The iconic and often controversial football star ­died of a heart attack at his home, where he was recovering from a Nov. 3 brain surgery for a blood clot. He was also being treated for alcohol abuse and was recently admitted to a separate clinic with signs of depression, dehydration and anemia.

The left-foot forward, who’s widely considered one of the best soccer players of all time, struggled with cocaine addiction, obesity and heart problems for much of his life.

Police detain a soccer fan at Plaza de Mayo, where mourners are lining up to see the casket with the remains of Diego Maradona lying in state inside the presidential palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Rodrigo Abd/)

He led Argentina to its second World Cup title in 1986, the same tournament when he scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal, in which he punched the ball into the net in a quarterfinals match against England.

Maradona also played for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors in the early 1980s before moving to Europe, where he played Barcelona and Napoli.

“You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all,” President Fernández wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life.”

People light flares outside the San Paolo stadium during commemorations for soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Alessandra Tarantino/)

Many fans on Thursday broke down in tears as they said goodbye to Maradona in Buenos Aires, with some shouting, “Let’s go Diego,” as they passed by his coffin.

Most mourners wore masks, but few — if any — kept a safe distance from each other in a crowded line outside the presidential palace.

