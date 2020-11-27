https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/27/cnn-rips-page-out-of-state-run-tv-handbook-in-ridiculous-attack-on-marco-rubio-watch-n285755
About The Author
Related Posts
Green Energy Firm That Says It’s Saved Local Governments Billions Leaves Trail Of Questions
December 17, 2019
Nadler Threatens AG Barr With Contempt If DOJ Refuses To Release Unredacted Mueller Report
May 3, 2019
Jill Biden Physically Pulls Joe Back Away From Reporters in Social-Distancing Reminder
October 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy