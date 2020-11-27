https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/27/cnns-kaitlan-collins-is-proud-to-be-a-part-of-this-elite-team-of-firefighters-willing-to-risk-their-lives-to-hold-donald-trump-accountable-pic/

If you were busy enjoying your Thanksgiving, you may have missed this gem from CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins yesterday.

We’re so pleased to bring it to you today:

The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks. Proud to be part of it. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/1H1uBdxdG9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2020

Well, now we know where all that wind beneath our wings is coming from.

I see a bunch of smug, self-important pricks whom the majority of America can’t stand. — Ordy Packard’s Amish Turducken Ranch (@OrdyPackard) November 26, 2020

Nice masks pic.twitter.com/094kjyjEWp — DJ President Elect (@absolutelyrite) November 26, 2020

See, those would’ve been much more appropriate.

This Thanksgiving celebration is banned in multiple states by edict of their governors. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 27, 2020

Heh. Good point. Wonder if Kaitlan et al. will ever answer this question:

This you and the crew? pic.twitter.com/GCWyE4XXmb — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 27, 2020

We’ll give her three weeks, too, just to be fair.

Obama went 6 months without holding a presser in the midst of the financial crisis and pushing through single biggest bill in American history (Obamacare) in mid-2009 to early 2010. Trump gave daily 3-hour stream of consciousness press conferences at the height of COVID. 😑 https://t.co/3qLuDLWiSy — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 27, 2020

They literally think they are heroes. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 27, 2020

They literally do.

Same crowd that isn’t going to ask Biden a serious question for the next 4 years #bravefirefighters — T Kov (@TKO_v2) November 26, 2020

The real challenge will be asking Biden what his favorite color is but I’m sure you will all power through. — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 27, 2020

Here’s hoping.

Reporters should never inject themselves into the story. USMedia is a worldwide laughingstock and Kaitlan here is a mascot for it all. — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 27, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

