https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/congressman-tells-mexicos-president-recognize-joe-biden/

A longtime Illinois Democratic congressman is urging the Mexican president to hurry up and recognize Joe Biden as president-elect.

Jesús G. García, a former member of Chicago City Council and the Cook County Board of Commissioners before he was elected from the state’s 4th district, told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that American voters “have spoken and Joe Biden is our president-elect.

“He won fair and square. Don’t miss the boat,” he said, the Washington Examiner reported.

Former Democratic presidential candidate and congressman Beto O’Rourke also complain, insisting Biden “lawfully and clearly won this election.”

TRENDING: Employees melt down after learning company is publishing prominent conservative Jordan Peterson’s book: Report

“Every world leader should acknowledge this fact, including the president of our most important neighbor and ally, Mexico,” he said.

Lopez Obrador as recently as this week told reporters: “We do not agree with offering congratulations in advance. What’s the best thing? For us to wait.”

He urged waiting “until all the legal matters have been resolved.”

“I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over,” he said.

Should Mexico’s president recognize Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

The report noted Lopez Obrador has his own experience with disputed elections, having challenged a 2006 vote count.

Trump says there’s a “long way to go” before the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is determined.

Reuters reported Democratic Texas lawmaker Joaquin Castro, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight subcommittee, also has criticized Lopez Abrador.

He said the Mexican president is staying silent “at a time when the incoming Biden Administration is looking to usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation with Mexico.”

Arizona state senator Martin Quezada called Lopez Obrador’s delay “beyond disappointing.”

Because of President Trump’s negotiations, Lopez Obrador used a new National Guard police force to help cut down on illegal aliens crossing Mexico to enter the U.S. He also agreed to have asylum seekers wait on Mexican soil for their U.S. court hearings.

The Examiner reported Lopez Obrador “has enjoyed a friendly relationship with Trump in the past.”

The Hill reported last summer that members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus were demanding that Trump cancel his planned meeting with Lopez Obrador. The meeting was held anyway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

