https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/27/constitutional-scholar-and-family-guy-star-seth-macfarlane-slams-scientifically-illiterate-justice-gorsuch-for-upholding-the-first-amendment/

Count actor and “Family Guy” guy Seth MacFarlane among those disgusted with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on attendance in houses of worship:

Seems to us that the one having trouble making distinctions here is Seth MacFarlane.

Ramen dude gets it, Seth. Why can’t you?

We’d actually pay good money to watch Seth MacFarlane try to debate Justice Gorsuch on the ins and outs of the United States Constitution. That’d actually make for a great show. Maybe Seth should pitch it.

You’d think.

Alas, these are stupid, stupid times.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...