https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/27/constitutional-scholar-and-family-guy-star-seth-macfarlane-slams-scientifically-illiterate-justice-gorsuch-for-upholding-the-first-amendment/

Count actor and “Family Guy” guy Seth MacFarlane among those disgusted with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on attendance in houses of worship:

Gorsuch, if you can’t make the distinction between the risk level of a small business like a liquor store and massive indoor gathering like a church with regard to a raging pandemic, you are more scientifically illiterate than the man who appointed you.https://t.co/M5VRT1xL8N — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 26, 2020

Seems to us that the one having trouble making distinctions here is Seth MacFarlane.

Well sure. Liquor stores aren’t constitutionally protected whereas church gatherings are. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 27, 2020

Read the opinion, not the Times. “while a synagogue or church may not admit more than 10 persons, businesses categorized as essential may admit as many people as they wish.” Plaintiff congregations “have operated at 25% or 33% capacity for months without a single outbreak.” https://t.co/eYXtooAXX2 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 27, 2020

You missed the point Seth. NY capped Church occupancy at 10 worshippers, despite ability to hold 1000 people. Stores were capped at 50% of capacity. Why treat religious institutions worse than Walmart. This isn’t about science, it’s about discrimination. That’s unconstitutional. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 27, 2020

I missed the “pandemic clause” in the constitution where it allows infringement upon liberties because of an illness. Oh never mind I didn’t miss it, it’s just not there. — Bodacious Bivotal Bifurcation (@SwankThink) November 27, 2020

Damn Seth! That pesky constitution getting in the way again huh? — AmErican Reprobate (@Flipper628) November 27, 2020

You know as much about epidemiology as you do comedy and drawing. https://t.co/8ji9vMui36 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 27, 2020

It’s unsurprising that you can’t recognize a principle when you see it. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) November 27, 2020

Show me where this touched you Seth pic.twitter.com/qr5zGnkELq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2020

Ramen dude gets it, Seth. Why can’t you?

Love when court jesters want to engage in a battle of wits with Constitutional scholars. https://t.co/KobRypMvXQ — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) November 27, 2020

We’d actually pay good money to watch Seth MacFarlane try to debate Justice Gorsuch on the ins and outs of the United States Constitution. That’d actually make for a great show. Maybe Seth should pitch it.

You’d think someone whose entire career was dependent on the 1st Amendment would be a little more protective of it. — The Biggest Forehead (@mattbearnest) November 27, 2020

You’d think.

Alas, these are stupid, stupid times.

Relax, fascist. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 27, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/3XAi6DL0yf — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 27, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

