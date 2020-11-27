https://trendingpolitics.com/crazed-keith-olbermann-wants-to-convert-trump-hotels-into-prisons-for-supporters/

The holiday season is amplifying the fascistic tendencies of the political left with strict stay-at-home restrictions, snitching on neighbors, and calls for reprisals, and supporters of President Trump have targets on their backs.

In yet another unhinged outburst, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called for the conversion of properties owned by Trump including his hotels into prisons for those who have backed the president.

Olbermann’s latest tirade is a continuation of the depraved authoritarianism that has marked his sad stint on YouTube after he quit his job at ESPN, getting out of the “woke” network before a wave of layoffs were about to hit.

According to Olbermann:

“Godd*** it! When the policy differences are between maintaining American democracy and substituting racist, one party rule. You’re godd**** right, we want to criminalize policy differences that might exist between the outgoing administration and the administration that is about to take over.”

He added:

“We also want as many members as possible of this corrupt, immoral, anti-democratic outgoing administration indicted, arrested, tried, and imprisoned. We want enough of them in there that they can hold reunions and birthday parties.”

Link to video HERE (profanity warning)

Olbermann – who also demanded the arrest of Fox’s Tucker Carlson – questioned why Trump supporters weren’t already in prison during a diatribe last week.

Via The Washington Examiner, “Olbermann accuses Trump supporters of ‘treason against humanity’ and wonders aloud why they aren’t in prison”:

Political commentator Keith Olbermann accused supporters of President Trump of committing “treason against humanity” and suggested they should be imprisoned. “History will also ask what was in the hearts of the men and women who continued to support this creature Trump after his defeat, after his repudiation, after the national wildfire that was COVID-19 accelerated into this hellscape of conflagration in the days after the 2020 election,” Olbermann said this week. “Who let Trump stay manifestly insane as he is in office? Who refused to risk anything? Who refused to risk even a momentary loss of power to instead be certain death ruled this nation.” Olbermann continued: “Who were these people? Did you put them on trial? Did any of them go to prison? What did you do to Trump after it was clear he knew what was ahead and lied, and lied, and lied, and lied, and lied? What did you do to ensure that no kind of leader could commit this treason again? And not against the country, treason against humanity.”

Olbermann’s career has been on a downward trajectory ever since he was forced out at MSNBC and his arrogance has left a trail of wrecked relationships in his wake including at “woke” sports network ESPN which he just left, possibly to get out before massive cuts due to horrific ratings.

Now he is just a sad and angry old man spewing profanities and ranting into the camera against Trump who he clearly has a personal grudge against, perhaps over the condo that he once owned in Manhattan’s Trump Palace.

To watch KO unravel on his sad internet show after his career has circled the drain and gone down is like watching a car crash in slow motion and at this rate, it is only a matter of time until he completely snaps.

Someone needs to arrange an intervention for this guy.

