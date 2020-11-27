https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/current-actual-election-result-update-president-trump-13-paths-win-2020-election-biden-10-paths-win/

Based on actual results and accounting for states currently not called, still counting, recounting, under investigation or audit, or states with election issues now in the courts, President Trump is winning the 2020 Presidential Election.

Here is what we currently know in reference to the 2020 Presidential election. A number of states have been called but a number are still in question. Here is a list of those in question.

Pennsylvania – perhaps no state in US history was involved in more fraud during an election than Pennsylvania this year. The state is run by corrupt Democrats who already claim Biden is the winner. But Rudy Giuliani a couple days ago visited the state and went through the plethora of fraud involved in the 2020 election. There is no way an honest person would claim that the current results there are legit after watching that hearing. Giuliani has a case moving forward through the courts which will reverse hundreds of thousands of votes in the state which were counted illegally. This case is ongoing. Once the case is heard in front of a just court, Trump will win Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin – this state as well now shows Biden in the lead but early in the morning after the election more than 100,000 votes magically appeared in Milwaukee. A recount is ongoing. In addition there is a lawsuit alleging more than 100,000 votes were illegitimate that went for Biden. This court case is ongoing as well. The current lead for Biden is only 20,000. The recount or the court case will likely end in this state landing in the Trump column.

Michigan – this state is also full of fraud. Democrat leaders here did all they could to steal the election for Biden. Like Wisconsin, there were over 100,000 votes dumped in Detroit on election night and the lead here was stolen from Trump as a result. On Wednesday night Sidney Powell filed a complaint against the corrupt Democrats running the state. This case is ongoing. Once the illegal votes are eliminated President Trump has a very good chance of winning this state as well.

Georgia – this state too has much fraud. The President was winning this state on election night by 100,000 votes. But then the counting in Atlanta abruptly stopped due to a water main break at the center where votes were being counted. The water main break never happened along with a free and fair election in the state. After the election, a program was put in place to basically harvest a number of ballots to give Biden the lead which currently stands at around 13,000. There are two cases now in the courts, one initiated by Lin Wood and another by Sidney Powell on Wednesday night. When brought in front of a just court Trump will win this state.

Nevada – there is much fraud here as well. Signatures were not verified on hundreds of thousands of votes. It is likely that President Trump will win this state if any of the ineligible votes are eliminated here as well. There are cases outstanding in Nevada as well. Biden currently leads by 34,000.

Arizona – no one knows what the hell is going on there. Due to the delays in counting and recording a winner, it is likely this state is being stolen from President Trump as well. What a mess. Biden currently leads by 11,000 votes.

When accounting for the above states with cases in the courts, the President Trump is leading Joe Biden with 232 electoral college votes to 227 for Biden.

When accounting for the court cases related to all the fraud, the President has 13 different roads to win the election:

Biden only has 10 avenues to win the election:

There are actually 3 ways that the election could end up in a tie:

If Americans and President Trump obtain fair verdicts in court decisions, President Trump will be declared the winner. This election is in the courts’ hands.

