Vote tabulation data in various battleground states contain “anomalies” with massive swings toward Joe Biden that suggest missing ballots for President Trump, according to data expert Justin Hart, who helped raise millions of dollars for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Trump has retweeted charts from Hart questioning vote tabulations, including retweeting Hart’s calculation showing that Trump would have had to lose votes in Pennsylvania if the real-time, individual, timed stamped entries from The New York Times were accurate. Hart said his analysis was used in a Pennsylvania legislative hearing Wednesday with numerous witnesses alleging voter fraud and voter irregularities.

“You know what’s even MORE suspicious than BIG vote dumps giving Biden the lead in WI and MI? Taking AWAY votes from @realDonaldTrump in Pennsylvania!,” Hart tweeted Nov. 20 in a tweet that Trump retweeted on Tuesday. “This chart: the 25 data dumps where Trump LOST votes from the Dominion feeds. 97,676 votes LOST! And Biden GAINED 160K+ votes!”

“There’s a lot of anomalies in that data,” Hart said in an interview with Just the News. “And then I think the real evidence though is in the pure volume, when you have a big batch that comes in at like 96%, for Biden, it’s unclear where they would find enough precincts that would have that many votes.”

While the Times released percentage changes and did not release raw vote numbers, Hart said his analysis of Pennsylvania was based on the percentage change that would have had to have occurred to have that level of swing toward Biden and away from Trump, which would yield votes lost for the president if the tally was accurate.

Pennsylvania has been ground zero for questions about voter fraud, with a state judge in Pennsylvania on Friday announced she was upholding her earlier injunction against the state’s certification of 2020 election results, stating that plaintiffs have “viable claim” that state mail-in ballot rule was illegal. The state Suprem Court later overturned her ruling.

In Georgia, Hart said he spotted a similar trend, with Trump appearing to lose votes rather than simply seeing his lead shrink or Biden surpass his share of the electorate.

“I have no idea if fraud was involved,” Hart tweeted. “There is no audit of what happens between all of the dashboards we watch and when the voters votes. It’s an opaque black box. But between misplaced votes, thumb drives and algorithms smelling to high heaven – I want more sunlight please.”

Hart said the high prevalence of Dominion Voting Systems is a red flag for him in terms of how many steps that must take place to reduce user error when tabulating votes. Dominion has repeatedly stated there were no problems with its machines during the Nov. 3 election.

“When you go look at, for example, the training videos on Dominion, you realize how quickly all this can go south,” Hart told Just the News. “There’s so much room for user error. And I’ve worked in enterprise workflows before—both in healthcare and startups and in government, when I was working for different political entities–and one of the things you quickly realize is when you have a workflow or a flow that someone needs to follow, is remove as much user input as needed. Because otherwise there’s just going to be mistakes, and there’s so much room for awfulness there that it just blows the mind. And every IT person is just cringing when they look at these videos.”

Hart said the Dominion training videos, for example, shows that when votes are tallied and they’re ready to be added together, “you go to the shared drive and you select the files that you want to use, and then you upload them, be sure to check this file—so much room for user error, let alone the fraud applications, it’s just a lot of room for error.”

In his analysis of Wisconsin, two days after the election, Hart noticed another questionable trend, tweeting out that “49K people voted for a Republican House candidate down ballot but DID NOT vote for Trump. Meanwhile, 64K people voted for Biden and did NOT vote for a Democrat house candidate. Also, 14,952 people DID NOT vote for a house candidate and just voted for Prez. Ok.”

Hart told Just the News he was doubtful that Trump would be able to successfully fight his legal challenges across multiple battleground states, but he said at the least he hopes the investigation continues to find the truth and also prevent any future elections from being riddled with questions about ballot integrity.

“I make clear that the real issue is the opaqueness of the entire endeavor,” Hart said in a Wednesday tweet. “I would love to be proven wrong about the fraud… but the entire pipeline in between votes and dashboard is dark and smelly frankly.”

