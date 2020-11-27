https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/david-horowitz-interview-democrat-criminal-frontpagemagcom/

Freedom Center founder exposes the Left’s strategic war on America.

In this new interview with The Liz Calloway Show on WTKN talk radio, David Horowitz discusses his upcoming book, The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America. The Freedom Center founder reveals the Democrat criminal enterprise that destroyed election day, the “woke” Leftist agenda, and the Left’s open war on America — which demands that conservatives wake up and fight fire with fire.

Listen to the interview: HERE.