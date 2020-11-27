https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-1/democrats-call-upon-president-trump-to-be-a-good-sport-when-they-just-tried-to-steal-his-election/
Given "unprecedented, unconstitutional attempts to undo his election 4 yrs ago…It's a bit rich for the authors of all those colossal illegalities…to call upon Pres Trump to be a good sport when they just tried to steal his election"—@ConradMBlack WATCH: https://t.co/h8tCB98d1A pic.twitter.com/qYRKbRhvKX — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) November 26, 2020 Quick hit from Conrad Black […]