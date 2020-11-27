https://trendingpolitics.com/democrats-meltdown-on-twitter-after-amy-coney-barrett-makes-historic-ruling/

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and in favor of religious freedom after Cuomo targeted religious groups with extreme restrictions.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was one of the five justices who voted against Cuomo’s harsh restrictions which immediately sent liberals on Twitter into all our meltdown mode as they gave her the nickname, “Amy Covid Barrett.”

“I promise I will call her Amy Covid Barrett for the rest of her unqualified zealot hack judge life,” whined screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

“I want to laugh that Amy Covid Barrett is trending but can’t stop thinking of the thousands and thousands more deaths she just handed us,” cried Twitter user Q. Allan Brocka.

Ironically, none of these whining leftists seemed to care about the coronavirus when their people were rushing to the streets to protest or celebrate Joe Biden’s alleged victory.

Check out what the Daily Wire reported:

Two similar cases had come before the court when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett’s predecessor, served on the Court; the Court had ruled 5-4 in both decisions in favor of the governors imposing the restrictions, not in favor of the religious organizations. In May and July, the Court had ruled on restrictions placed on churches in California and Nevada. In the two previous decisions, justices in the minority had written powerful dissents. In South Bay United Pentacostal Church v. Gavin Newsom, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, wrote in May, “Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.”

In his dissent, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the following: “I would grant the Church’s requested temporary injunction because California’s latest safety guidelines discriminate against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment. In response to the COVID–19 health crisis, California has now limited attendance at religious worship services to 25% of building capacity or 100 attendees, whichever is lower. The basic constitutional problem is that comparable secular businesses are not subject to a 25% occupancy cap, including factories, offices, supermarkets, restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies, shopping malls, pet grooming shops, bookstores, florists, hair salons, and cannabis dispensaries.”

He continued, “In my view, California’s discrimination against religious worship services contravenes the Constitution. … What California needs is a compelling justification for distinguishing between (i) religious worship services and (ii) the litany of other secular businesses that are not subject to an occupancy cap. California has not shown such a justification.”

Back in July, in Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada, Justice Samuel Alito dissented the following as he wrote for the minority:

The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion. It says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine, or to engage in any other game of chance. But the Governor of Nevada apparently has different priorities. Claiming virtually unbounded power to restrict constitutional rights during the COVID–19 pandemic, he has issued a directive that severely limits attendance at religious services. A church, synagogue, or mosque, regardless of its size, may not admit more than 50 persons, but casinos and certain other favored facilities may admit 50% of their maximum occupancy— and in the case of gigantic Las Vegas casinos, this means that thousands of patrons are allowed. That Nevada would discriminate in favor of the powerful gaming industry and its employees may not come as a surprise, but this Court’s willingness to allow such discrimination is disappointing. We have a duty to defend the Constitution, and even a public health emergency does not absolve us of that responsibility.

