https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-attorney-sidney-powell-got-pictures-check-stubs-paid-people-ballot-harvest-audio/

It’s Happening — The Trump Campaign’s legal team is going to prove massive fraud in this year’s election.

Attorney Sidney Powell went on with Howie Carr recently and told the legendary radio host, “We’ve got pictures of the check stubs paid to people to ballot harvest.”

Of course ballot harvesting is an illegal practice where Democrats and Marxists manufacture ballots in bulk to steal elections.

Ballot harvesting is illegal in all states except for California — because it’s California.

.@SidneyPowell1: "We've got pictures of the check stubs paid to people to ballot harvest."pic.twitter.com/vHn5EBkmwh — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) November 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More…

.@SidneyPowell1: @realDonaldTrump won so overwhelmingly in all the States, but machines cut his votes to make sure Biden won. pic.twitter.com/DSglkHfioj — Hizbullah Khan (@HizbkKhan) November 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post DEVELOPING: Attorney Sidney Powell: We’ve Got Pictures of Check Stubs Paid to People to Ballot Harvest (Audio) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

