President Trump lashed out at a reporter during a pool spray Thursday, calling the journalist a “lightweight” after the president was pressed about his election defeat.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason repeatedly asked Trump if he would concede the election to Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he’ll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation US records 2,300 COVID-19 deaths as pandemic rises with holidays MORE if the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden, eventually asking Trump to just answer the question. Trump responded firmly, “Don’t talk to me that way.”

Trump interrupted as the reporter attempted to interject and apologize, saying, “I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” before Trump said he would move on to someone else’s question.

Before addressing Mason directly, Trump began to provide a lengthy response to the question, during which he reiterated his claims of election fraud and compared the election to one in a third-world country.

Trump has engaged with Mason before. In September, the two had an exchange during which the president requested that Mason remove his mask while asking a question, which the reporter declined to do.

The pool spray on Thanksgiving, in which the White House invites reporters to observe and sometimes ask questions of the president, marked the first time Trump has taken questions from press since Biden was announced president-elect earlier this month.

