Dr CORSI and Robert David Steele discuss how the 2020 election ends in a Donald Trump victory.

The Left is pulling out all of the stops from COVID; to voter and election fraud; to election interference, intimidation, threats; and now blackmail.

Fortunately for freedom lovers, our magnificent and God-inspired Constitution will save US from tyranny.

Fear not, buckle up, enjoy the great awakening, the best is yet to come as God’s blessing, President Trump will have four more years to continue to Make America Great Again Again.

Donald Trump always looks like he’s going to lose just before he wins.

In the end God always wins.

