https://www.dailywire.com/news/economic-expert-warns-about-bidens-policies-americans-going-to-lose-jobs-while-other-nations-laugh

Stephen Moore, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation, slammed Joe Biden during an interview on Thanksgiving, saying that Biden’s policies, specifically his desire to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, are going to harm American workers.

Moore made the remarks during an interview on Fox News with Rick Leventhal where he noted that under the Trump administration the unemployment rate rapidly improved after it spiked earlier in the year due to the pandemic. Moore also touted the record-breaking time that a vaccine has been created, which happened under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

Toward the end of the interview, Moore warned about the negative impacts that America could face if Biden rejoins the Paris Climate Accords once he takes office.

“I think one of the best things that Donald Trump did when he came into office, and we had talked to him on the campaign about this, that Paris climate change treaty is a joke,” Moore said. “The single biggest polluter in the world, by far, by far, is China and it doesn’t require China to do anything for another 10 years.”

“Meanwhile, we have to shut down our coal plants, we have to shut down our oil and gas facilities that employee millions of workers, we have to use more expensive energy while China and India and Russia laugh behind our back,” he continued. “So, I don’t think it’s a very wise thing to do, as I said in my note this week, this doesn’t put America first, it puts America last because American workers are the ones who are going to have to lose their jobs while the rest of the world — especially the countries that are the big polluters — don’t have to change their behavior.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

RICK LEVENTHAL: He’s a former adviser to the Trump 2016 campaign and founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Steve, first your thoughts on Janet Yellen’s position possibly as treasury secretary. STEPHEN MOORE: I just have to say at the outset, we really should be celebrating this Thanksgiving this amazing economy. This is, we are now living through the single greatest and swiftest recovery from recession in American history thanks to Donald J. Trump. We have the unemployment rate down below 7 percent in 6 months, it took Obama-Biden 6 years to do that. We’ve got growth, the Dow went up to 30,000, a lot of that is because of Operation Warp Speed and the vaccine that’s coming. So, 2021 is really setting up to be a blockbuster year as long as Joe Biden’s policies don’t ruin it and don’t derail this incredible expansion. Now, some of the people that Joe Biden has nominated or at least is expected to nominate, people like Janet Yellen, look I know Janet Yellen a bit, I think she’s a very competent person. I don’t always agree with her on policy, but we could’ve gotten a lot worse. You know. I think a lot of conservatives are happy that at least it’s not Elizabeth Warren. LEVENTHAL: What about these other potential members of the squad being added to the cabinet? I know progressives are pushing their agenda on Joe Biden and hope that he’ll play ball with them. MOORE: Well, first of all, I was listening to that report and it sounds like it’s all this kind of racial and gender equity stuff and not choosing the people, I’m not saying these people aren’t qualified, but I think Americans do want a color blind society and the idea that people should be picked because of their gender or the color of their skin probably isn’t the best idea for America. By the way, Donald Trump had some incredible high-level people who served him in his cabinet who were black and who were Hispanic who did an amazing job. So, I think what matters is, who can get this economy back. We still have a lot of work to do, but truly, this is an amazing recovery we’ve been in. Nobody expected we’d be where we are and let’s not forget, nobody thought we could have a vaccine in less than a year. That’s never happened before in world history, never. And we’ve got this vaccine that’s going to be out early in January hopefully and that’s going to save potentially millions of lives all over the world. LEVENTHAL: Steve, I want to switch topics real quick to the climate agenda by the president-elect. You wrote an op-ed on Fox News titled, ‘Biden Wants Us To Rejoin Paris Climate Accord. Why? It Puts America Last.’ I think we know where you stand on this. MOORE: Well, this is just [inaudible], I think one of the best things that Donald Trump did when he came into office, and we had talked to him in the campaign about this, that Paris Climate Change Treaty is a joke. The single biggest polluter in the world, by far, by far, is China and it doesn’t require China to do anything for another 10 years. Meanwhile, we have to shutdown our coal plants, we have to shutdown our oil and gas facilities that employee millions of workers, we have to use more expensive energy while China and India and Russia laugh behind our back. So, I don’t think it’s a very wise thing to do, as I said in my note this week, this doesn’t put America first, it puts America last because American workers are the ones who are going to have to lose their jobs while the rest of the world—especially the countries that are the big polluters—don’t have to change their behavior.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

