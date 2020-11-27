https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/edison-cuts-off-power-8000-homes-southern-california-thanksgiving-100000-risk-shutoffs/

On Wednesday Edison International threatened to cut off power to homes in Southern California as a preventative measure against dry conditions and high winds.

Edison said they would cut off power to Southern California homes and businesses on Thanksgiving to ‘prevent fires.’

The utility company followed through and cut off power to more than 8,000 homes in LA, Orange, Kern, Ventura and San Bernardino counties on Thanksgiving evening.

100,000 more homes are at risk for shutoffs depending on weather conditions as meteorologists warn of strong Santa Ana winds.

Yahoo News reported:

More than 8,000 Southern California Edison customers were without power on Thanksgiving evening, with 100,000 more at risk of having the lights turned out as high winds led to elevated wildfire risk, officials said. Homes in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern and San Bernardino counties were affected by outages as part of the utility company’s public safety power shutoff program, which is intended to reduce the risk that electrical systems become an ignition point for wildfires. As of 9:30 p.m., 3,015 customers were without power in Ventura County, while 2,679 customers lost service in Orange County, according to an outage map managed by the utility company. Roughly 1,200 residences in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties were also affected by the shutdowns by late Thursday night, the company said.

The Socialist utopia of California: Where homelessness, used needles in the streets and deliberate power outages that resembles something out of India in the 1970’s or current day Venezuela and North Korea are the new norm.

