Eight House races that are yet to be called nearly four weeks after the November 3 election have Republicans leading in all the races against their Democratic opponents.

The New York Times reported that so far, eight races for the House of Representatives are yet to be officially finalized, including two in California (21st and 25th districts), Iowa’s second Congressional district, and five in New York (1st, 2nd, 11th, 22nd, and 24th districts).

In all the eight races, Republican candidates are currently leading their Democrat opponents.

In the state’s 25th district, another Republican Mike Garcia has 50.06% of the votes while Democrat Christy Smith has 49.94%. Republican Andrew Garbarino, held a 56.4% to 42.6% lead against Democratic challenger Jackie Gordon with 42.6%.

In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District with 89% of votes reported, Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading against Democrat Rita Hart — the second House seat that Republicans are trying to flip in Iowa.

In New York’s 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin has 61.3% of the votes, while Democrat Nancy Goroff held 38.7%.

In the state’s 11th Congressional District — which covers Staten Island and south Brooklyn — Republican Nicole Malliotakis was officially called by some media as the winner against incumbent representative, Democrat Max Rose. This will be the only congressional seat in New York City represented by a Republican.

In New York’s 22nd Congressional District, Republican Claudia Tenney is also set to flip the seat held by incumbent Anthony Brindisi with 50.4% against 47.4% with 92% of the votes already counted.

In the state’s 24th Congressional District, incumbent the Republican John Katko is also leading with 57.4% of votes so far, against Democratic challenger Dana Balter with 38.9% — 92% of votes counted. The Associated Press earlier said Dana Balter, already conceded saying “after several days of absentee ballots being counted, it was clear she had no path forward.”

GOP flips 3rd House seat in California

Meanwhile, Republican David Valadao, who earlier had 50.5% of the votes against Democratic incumbent, TJ Cox, with 49.5% was called the winner of the race — flipping California’s 21st congressional district from blue to red, according to The Associated Press.

BREAKING: Republican David Valadao wins election to U.S. House in California’s 21st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. #APracecall at 10:32 a.m. PST. #Election2020 #CAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 27, 2020

“BREAKING: Republican David Valadao wins election to U.S. House in California’s 21st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. #APracecall at 10:32 a.m. PST. #Election2020 #CAelection,” AP wrote.

Valadao joins other Republican lawmakers-elect Michelle Steel and Young Kim in flipping blue House seats in California red in the 2020 general election.

As vote counts come to a close, I am honored to receive the support of #CA21 voters and look forward to returning to Congress to represent the Central Valley. Thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make the voice of the Valley heard this election! https://t.co/SBzRLq8CS1 — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) November 26, 2020

“As vote counts come to a close, I am honored to receive the support of #CA21 voters and look forward to returning to Congress to represent the Central Valley. Thank you to those who have worked tirelessly to make the voice of the Valley heard this election!” the congressman-elect said.

Earlier, 27 House races identified as “toss-ups” by Cook Political Report, were all won by Republicans.

A “toss-up” means the race is “too close” to predict and is the most competitive with the result possible to turn one way or the other for either party.

These states included districts in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Democrats have so far lost at least eight seats in the House to Republicans — thinning their majority rather than expanding it as was predicted by polls with 222 Democratic seats against 206 won by Republicans.

