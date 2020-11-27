https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/elon-musk-becomes-second-richest-net-worth-grows-100-billion/

(JUST THE NEWS) – Elon Musk, the Tesla boss and CEO of SpaceX, has jumped to second place in the rankings of global wealth with a net worth of $127.9 billion.

His worth increased $7.2 billion in the past week as shares for Tesla rose 6.5 percent, allowing him to pass Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ net worth of $127.7 billion.

Musk rose above Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently as well, but still has a considerable way to go to pass Jeff Bezos, the No. 1 luck richest person in the world with a value of $182 billion.

